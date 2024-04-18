Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 19,393 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

