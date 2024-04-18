Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 19,393 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
