BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Basf stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,116.67%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

