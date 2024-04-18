CIBC Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.36.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

