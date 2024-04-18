AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $175.49 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

