Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

