Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $3.51 on Monday. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fanhua Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.