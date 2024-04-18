Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fanhua Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $3.51 on Monday. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
