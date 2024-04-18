Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $70.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.15.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

