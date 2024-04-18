Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $70.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.15.
ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Stock Average Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.