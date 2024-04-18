Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

