Head to Head Contrast: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) vs. Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Bio-Path shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bio-Path and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Path currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,138.39%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.08%. Given Bio-Path’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Bio-Path has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -375.74% -248.63% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.63% -36.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Path and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$16.08 million ($40.80) -0.08 Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.54 million ($0.26) -3.14

Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Bio-Path on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path



Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002) for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and BP1001-A for the treatment of solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals



Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

