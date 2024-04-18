MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,806.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,806.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,397.86 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,574.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,523.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

