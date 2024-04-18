Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires 1,068,478 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 1,068,478 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$683,825.92 ($441,178.01).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Tony Pitt purchased 967,649 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$590,265.89 ($380,816.70).
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tony Pitt purchased 125,758 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,227.54 ($51,114.54).
360 Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
About 360 Capital Group
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.