PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) & Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Financial Comparison

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and PainReform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -44.09% -40.90% PainReform N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anixa Biosciences and PainReform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.44%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than PainReform.

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PainReform has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of PainReform shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PainReform shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and PainReform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 463.31 -$9.81 million ($0.34) -8.97 PainReform N/A N/A -$9.34 million N/A N/A

PainReform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anixa Biosciences.

Summary

PainReform beats Anixa Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

