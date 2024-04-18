Insider Buying: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Acquires £19,998.55 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £19,998.55 ($24,895.49).

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 2,753 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.31 ($24,915.11).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($24,921.20).

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 766 ($9.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 612.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 553.96. The company has a market capitalization of £318.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,321.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cohort plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 770 ($9.59).

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,242.42%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

