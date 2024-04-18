Insider Selling: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Sells 52,599 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £299,814.30 ($373,228.31).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.27), for a total transaction of £48,775.68 ($60,719.13).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £146.34 ($182.17).

A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.7 %

BAG opened at GBX 550 ($6.85) on Thursday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.75 ($7.37). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 544.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.44. The stock has a market cap of £615.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,617.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,411.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.50) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAG

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.