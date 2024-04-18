Insider Buying: Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Buys 21,034 Shares of Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George acquired 21,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £5,048.16 ($6,284.28).

Tim George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Tim George acquired 19,461 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £5,059.86 ($6,298.84).

Pensana Stock Performance

Shares of PRE opened at GBX 21.80 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.74. Pensana Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a market cap of £62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

