Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells $14,506.50 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $17,062.50.

Bioventus Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BVS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

See Also

