JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $520.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $504.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $460.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

