Insider Selling: abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells £42,218.22 in Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.76), for a total value of £42,218.22 ($52,555.98).

abrdn Stock Performance

LON ABDN opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.77. abrdn plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135.65 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($2.96).

abrdn Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

