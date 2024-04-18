Insider Selling: abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells £42,218.22 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

abrdn plc (LON:ABDNGet Free Report) insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.76), for a total value of £42,218.22 ($52,555.98).

abrdn Stock Performance

LON ABDN opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.77. abrdn plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135.65 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($2.96).

abrdn Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.