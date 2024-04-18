Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $192.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $180.85 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average of $171.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.