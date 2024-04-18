MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY opened at C$46.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

