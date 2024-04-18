Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$10.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$10.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

