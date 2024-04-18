MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

MultiSensor AI Trading Down 11.0 %

MSAI opened at $2.50 on Monday. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 8.59% of MultiSensor AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

