Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Organigram Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.09.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Organigram will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
