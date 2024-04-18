NIO (NYSE:NIO) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.92 on Monday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

