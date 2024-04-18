Pacific Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,326 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 3,122,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,246,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

