SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.87. 771,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,021. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

