Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$18.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.65 million. Analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

