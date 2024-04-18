Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

