Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,792,204. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

