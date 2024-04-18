Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sylogist in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million. Sylogist had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.84%.
Sylogist Stock Down 0.7 %
Sylogist stock opened at C$9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.37 million, a PE ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$5.40 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.87.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
