StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.