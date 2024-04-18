StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
