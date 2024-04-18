Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 7.9 %

STRM stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

