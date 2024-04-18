StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.33 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

