CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.31 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

