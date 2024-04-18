Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
