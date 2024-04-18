Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.