Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

