SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

