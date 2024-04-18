Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

