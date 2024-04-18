UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

