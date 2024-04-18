Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $164,390.58 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

