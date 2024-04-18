Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $164,390.58 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
