Analysts Set World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Target Price at $26.75

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WKC opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

