3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3M traded as low as $90.17 and last traded at $91.05. Approximately 3,036,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,144,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

