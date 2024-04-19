Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 686 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. 635,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

