AIA Group Ltd Invests $2.30 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.