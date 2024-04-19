BitShares Price Hits $0.0031 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $123,646.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000955 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

