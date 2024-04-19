Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $621,000 Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,744. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $293.69 and a 12-month high of $382.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.27.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

