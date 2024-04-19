Insider Selling: abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Insider Sells 3,705 Shares of Stock

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) insider Alan Devine sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £20,007 ($24,906.01).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

APEO opened at GBX 544 ($6.77) on Friday. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410.50 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($6.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 531.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 480.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £834.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 0.78.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4,250.00%.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

