Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MRK opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Marks Electrical Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of £73.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 15,000 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,004.73). 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

