Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO) Insider Acquires £49,420 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Anu Dhir bought 14,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £49,420 ($61,521.22).

TKO opened at GBX 193 ($2.40) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.17. The company has a market capitalization of £559.70 million, a PE ratio of 9,650.00 and a beta of 2.09. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.56).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

