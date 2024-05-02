SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Raised to $43.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE SBOW opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $744.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

