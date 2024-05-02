Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 451,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

